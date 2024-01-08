Adobe ColdFusion WDDX Deserialization Gadgets CVE-2023-44353
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-44353https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/coldfusion/apsb23-52.htmlhttps://research.nccgroup.com/2023/11/21/technical-advisory-adobe-coldfusion-wddx-deserialization-gadgets/#coldfusion-wddx.pyhttps://github.com/JC175/CVE-2023-44353-Nuclei-Templatehttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 17, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.