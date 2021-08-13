Adobe Connect Multiple Vulnerabilities (APSB21-66, APSB21-91) CVE-2021-36061CVE-2021-36062CVE-2021-36063CVE-2021-40719CVE-2021-40721
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/connect/apsb21-66.htmlhttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/connect/apsb21-91.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.