Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Multiple Vulnerabilities (APSB16-05) - Active Check CVE-2016-0955CVE-2016-0956CVE-2016-0957CVE-2016-0958
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/experience-manager/apsb16-05.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/39435http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/83119
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.