Advantech WebAccess updateTemplate.aspx SQL Injection and Authentication Bypass Vulnerabilities CVE-2017-5154CVE-2017-5152
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/95410http://webaccess.advantech.comhttp://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-17-043/https://ics-cert.us-cert.gov/advisories/ICSA-17-012-01
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
