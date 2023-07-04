Agentejo Cockpit <0.12.0 - NoSQL Injection CVE-2020-35848
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://swarm.ptsecurity.com/rce-cockpit-cms/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-35848https://getcockpit.com/https://github.com/agentejo/cockpit/commit/2a385af8d80ed60d40d386ed813c1039db00c466https://github.com/agentejo/cockpit/commit/33e7199575631ba1f74cba6b16b10c820bec59af
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 30, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
