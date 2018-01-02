Alcatel-Lucent OmniPCX Enterprise Remote Command Execution Vulnerability CVE-2007-3010
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/25694http://www1.alcatel-lucent.com/enterprise/en/products/ip_telephony/omnipcxenterprise/index.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/archive/1/479699http://www1.alcatel-lucent.com/psirt/statements/2007002/OXEUMT.htm
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
