Alerta < 8.1.0 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2020-26214
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-5hmm-x8q8-w5jhhttps://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc4513#section-5.1.2https://pypi.org/project/alerta-server/8.1.0/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-26214https://github.com/alerta/alerta/commit/2bfa31779a4c9df2fa68fa4d0c5c909698c5ef65
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.