Altenergy Power Control Software C1.2.5 - Remote Command Injection CVE-2023-28343
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ahmedalroky/Disclosures/blob/main/apesystems/os_command_injection.mdhttps://apsystems.comhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171775/Altenergy-Power-Control-Software-C1.2.5-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-28343https://github.com/hba343434/CVE-2023-28343
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 14, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
