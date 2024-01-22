Anyscale Ray 2.6.3 and 2.8.0 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2023-48023
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://bishopfox.com/blog/ray-versions-2-6-3-2-8-0https://huntr.com/bounties/448bcada-9f6f-442e-8950-79f41efacfed/https://security.snyk.io/vuln/SNYK-PYTHON-RAY-6096054https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-48023
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 28, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
