Apache 2.4.49/2.4.50 - Path Traversal and Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-42013
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.htmlhttps://github.com/apache/httpd/commit/5c385f2b6c8352e2ca0665e66af022d6e936db6dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-42013https://twitter.com/itsecurityco/status/1446136957117943815http://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN51106450/index.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
