Apache 2.4.49 - Path Traversal and Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-41773
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/apache/httpd/commit/e150697086e70c552b2588f369f2d17815cb1782https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-41773https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-41773https://twitter.com/ptswarm/status/1445376079548624899https://twitter.com/h4x0r_dz/status/1445401960371429381https://github.com/blasty/CVE-2021-41773
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 5, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
