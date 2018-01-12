Apache Active MQ 5.14.1 XSS Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2016-6810
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://activemq.apache.org/security-advisories.data/CVE-2016-6810-announcement.txthttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/924a3a27fad192d711436421e02977ff90d9fc0f298e1efe6757cfbc@%3Cusers.activemq.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
