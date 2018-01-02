Apache Ambari 2.4.0 - 2.4.2 ACL Vulnerability CVE-2017-5642
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/AMBARI/Ambari+Vulnerabilities#AmbariVulnerabilities-FixedinAmbari2.5.0https://github.com/apache/ambari/blob/release-2.5.0/ambari-server/src/main/resources/scripts/check_ambari_permissions.py
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.