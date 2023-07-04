Apache APISIX - Insufficiently Protected Credentials CVE-2020-13945
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/apisix/CVE-2020-13945https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r792feb29964067a4108f53e8579a1e9bd1c8b5b9bc95618c814faf2f%40%3Cdev.apisix.apache.org%3Ehttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166228/Apache-APISIX-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-13945https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 7, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
