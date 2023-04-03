Apache Archiva 2.x < 2.2.10 Privilege Escalation Vulnerability CVE-2023-28158
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://archiva.apache.org/docs/2.2.10/release-notes.htmlhttps://lists.apache.org/thread/8pm6d5y9cptznm0bdny3n8voovmm0dtt
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
