Apache Axis <= 1.4 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2012-5784CVE-2014-3596CVE-2018-8032CVE-2019-0227CVE-2023-40743CVE-2023-51441
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/8nrm5thop8f82pglx4o0jg8wmvy6d9ydhttps://lists.apache.org/thread/gs0qgk2mgss7zfhzdd6ftfjvm4kp7v82https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/AXIS-2905https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/AXIS-2924https://rhinosecuritylabs.com/application-security/cve-2019-0227-expired-domain-rce-apache-axis/https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/09/05/1https://web.archive.org/web/20210120072502/https://www.securityfocus.com/bid/56408
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
