Apache Cocoon 2.1.12 - XML Injection CVE-2020-11991
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/6xg5j4knfczwdhggo3t95owqzol37k1bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-11991https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r77add973ea521185e1a90aca00ba9dae7caa8d8b944d92421702bb54%40%3Cusers.cocoon.apache.org%3Ehttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/H4ckTh3W0r1d/Goby_POC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 11, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
