Apache CouchDB 1.7.0 / 2.x < 2.1.1 - Remote Privilege Escalation CVE-2017-12635
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-12635https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/6c405bf3f8358e6314076be9f48c89a2e0ddf00539906291ebdf0c67@%3Cdev.couchdb.apache.org%3Ehttps://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201711-16https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2018/01/msg00026.htmlhttps://support.hpe.com/hpsc/doc/public/display?docLocale=en_US&docId=emr_na-hpesbmu03935en_us
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 14, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
