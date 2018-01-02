Apache CouchDB 1.x < 1.7.0, 2.x < 2.1.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2017-12635CVE-2017-12636
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.couchdb.org/2017/11/14/apache-couchdb-cve-2017-12635-and-cve-2017-12636/https://justi.cz/security/2017/11/14/couchdb-rce-npm.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.