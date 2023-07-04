Apache Druid - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-36749
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/BrucessKING/CVE-2021-36749https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rc9400a70d0ec5cdb8a3486fc5ddb0b5282961c0b63e764abfbcb9f5d%40%3Cdev.druid.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-36749https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r304dfe56a5dfe1b2d9166b24d2c74ad1c6730338b20aef77a00ed2be@%3Cannounce.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r304dfe56a5dfe1b2d9166b24d2c74ad1c6730338b20aef77a00ed2be%40%3Cannounce.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 24, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
