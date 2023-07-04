Apache Druid - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-25646
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://paper.seebug.org/1476/https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rfda8a3aa6ac06a80c5cbfdeae0fc85f88a5984e32ea05e6dda46f866%40%3Cdev.druid.apache.org%3Ehttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/01/29/6https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r64431c2b97209f566b5dff92415e7afba0ed3bfab4695ebaa8a62e5d@%3Cdev.druid.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-25864
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 29, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
