Apache Hadoop Arbitrary Command Execution Vulnerability CVE-2016-5393
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2016/q4/537http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94574http://mail-archives.apache.org/mod_mbox/hadoop-general/201611.mbox/%3CCAA0W1bTbUmUUSF1rjRpX-2DvWutcrPt7TJSWUcSLg1F0gyHG1Q%40mail.gmail.com%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
