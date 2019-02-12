Apache Hadoop HDFS Permissive listXAttr Authorization CVE-2018-1296
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/a5b15bc76fbdad2ee40761aacf954a13aeef67e305f86d483f267e8e@%3Cuser.hadoop.apache.org%3Ehttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/106764
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
