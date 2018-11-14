Apache Hadoop Zip Slip Vulnerability CVE-2018-8009
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://hadoop.apache.org/cve_list.html#cve-2018-8009-http-cve-mitre-org-cgi-bin-cvename-cgi-name-cve-2018-8009-zip-slip-impact-on-apache-hadoophttps://snyk.io/research/zip-slip-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
