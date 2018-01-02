Apache HTTP Server mod_http2 Denial of Service Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2016-8740
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.apache.org/security/asf-httpoxy-response.txthttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94650https://github.com/apache/httpd/commit/29c63b786ae028d82405421585e91283c8fa0da3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
