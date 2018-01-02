Apache HTTP Server Multiple / Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2000-0505CVE-2001-0729
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_13.htmlhttps://web.archive.org/web/20210121153255/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/1284/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.