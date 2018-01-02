Apache HTTP Server OPTIONS Memory Leak Vulnerability (Optionsbleed) - Active Check CVE-2017-9798
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2017/09/18/2https://blog.fuzzing-project.org/60-Optionsbleed-HTTP-OPTIONS-method-can-leak-Apaches-server-memory.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/100872https://archive.apache.org/dist/httpd/patches/apply_to_2.2.34/https://www.apache.org/dist/httpd/CHANGES_2.4.28
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
