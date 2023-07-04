Apache HTTP server v2.4.0 to v2.4.39 - Open Redirect CVE-2019-10098
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47689https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10098https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2020/04/01/4https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.htmlhttps://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuapr2021.htmlhttps://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuoct2019.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 25, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
