Apache Jetspeed Multiple Vulnerabilities (Mar 2016) CVE-2016-0709CVE-2016-0710CVE-2016-0711CVE-2016-0712CVE-2016-2171
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://portals.apache.org/jetspeed-2/security-reports.htmlhttps://portals.apache.org/jetspeed-2/download.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.