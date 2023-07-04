Apache OFBiz 16.11.04 - XML Entity Injection CVE-2018-8033
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/e8fb551e86e901932081f81ee9985bb72052b4d412f23d89b1282777@%3Cuser.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-8033https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/e8fb551e86e901932081f81ee9985bb72052b4d412f23d89b1282777%40%3Cuser.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 13, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
