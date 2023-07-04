Apache OFBiz <17.12.06 - Arbitrary Code Execution CVE-2021-26295
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/yumusb/CVE-2021-26295-POChttps://packetstormsecurity.com/files/162104/Apache-OFBiz-SOAP-Java-Deserialization.htmlhttps://github.com/zhzyker/exphub/tree/master/ofbizhttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r3c1802eaf34aa78a61b4e8e044c214bc94accbd28a11f3a276586a31%40%3Cuser.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r6e4579c4ebf7efeb462962e359501c6ca4045687f12212551df2d607@%3Cnotifications.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-26295
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 22, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.