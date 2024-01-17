Apache OFBiz < 18.12.07 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2022-47501
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/k8s76l0whydy45bfm4b69vq0mf94p3wchttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/04/18/5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-47501http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/04/18/9http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/04/19/1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 14, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
