Apache OFBiz < 18.12.10 - Arbitrary Code Execution CVE-2023-49070
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/jmbqk2lp4t4483whzndp5xqlq4f3otg3https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2023/q4/257https://twitter.com/Siebene7/status/1731870759130427726https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-49070https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/OFBIZ-12812
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
