Apache OFBiz < 18.12.11 - Server Side Request Forgery CVE-2023-50968
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/x5now4bk3llwf3k58kl96qvtjyxwp43qhttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/12/26/2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-50968https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/OFBIZ-12875https://ofbiz.apache.org/download.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.