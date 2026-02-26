Apache OFBiz - Improper Authorization & Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-38856
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://unam4.github.io/2024/08/05/CVE-2024-38856-ofbiz-12-14-filter%E7%BB%95%E8%BF%87%E5%88%B0rce/https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/OFBIZ-13128https://lists.apache.org/thread/olxxjk6b13sl3wh9cmp0k2dscvp24l7whttps://ofbiz.apache.org/download.htmlhttps://ofbiz.apache.org/security.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 5, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
