Apache OpenMeetings < 3.1.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Active Check CVE-2016-3089CVE-2016-8736
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://openmeetings.apache.org/security.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/92442http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94145https://www.apache.org/dist/openmeetings/3.1.2/CHANGELOG
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
