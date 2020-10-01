Apache OpenMeetings 4.0.0 - 5.0.0 DoS Vulnerability CVE-2018-1286
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/re2aed827cd24ae73cbc320e5808020c8d12c7b687ee861b27d728bbc%40%3Cuser.openmeetings.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
