Apache S2-032 Struts - Remote Code Execution CVE-2016-3081
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-032https://struts.apache.org/docs/s2-032.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-3081http://web.archive.org/web/20211207042547/https://securitytracker.com/id/1035665http://www.huawei.com/en/psirt/security-advisories/huawei-sa-20160527-01-struts2-en
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 26, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
