Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Apache Server - Remote Code Execution (Shellshock - CVE-2014-6271)

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2014-6271
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://owasp.org/www-pdf-archive/Shellshock_-_Tudor_Enache.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-6271
Codename
Shellshock
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Sep 1, 2014
Detection added at
Software Type
Utility
Vendor
GNU Project
Product
Bash

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access