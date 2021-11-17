Apache Server - Remote Code Execution (Shellshock - CVE-2014-6271)
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://owasp.org/www-pdf-archive/Shellshock_-_Tudor_Enache.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-6271
- Codename
- Shellshock
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Sep 1, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Utility
- Vendor
- GNU Project
- Product
- Bash
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.