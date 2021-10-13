Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Apache Server - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-41773

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.5
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2021-41773
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-41773
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Oct 1, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Web server
Vendor
Apache
Product
Server

