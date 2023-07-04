Apache ShenYu Admin Unauth Access CVE-2022-23944
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/apache/incubator-shenyu/pull/2462https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-23944https://github.com/cckuailong/reapoc/blob/main/2022/CVE-2022-23944/vultarget/README.mdhttps://lists.apache.org/thread/dbrjnnlrf80dr0f92k5r2ysfvf1kr67yhttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/01/25/15
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
