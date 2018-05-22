Apache Solr 6.x < 6.6.4 and 7.x < 7.3.1 XXE Vulnerability (SOLR-12316) - Windows CVE-2018-8010
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mail-archives.apache.org/mod_mbox/www-announce/201805.mbox/%3C08a801d3f0f9%24df46d300%249dd47900%24%40apache.org%3Ehttps://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/SOLR-12316
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
