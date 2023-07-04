Apache Solr <=8.8.1 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2021-27905
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.anquanke.com/post/id/238201https://ubuntu.com/security/CVE-2021-27905https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-27905https://nsfocusglobal.com/apache-solr-arbitrary-file-read-and-ssrf-vulnerability-threat-alert/https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r0ddc3a82bd7523b1453cb7a5e09eb5559517145425074a42eb326b10%40%3Cannounce.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 13, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
