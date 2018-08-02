Apache Solr Multiple XXE Vulnerabilities (SOLR-12450) - Windows CVE-2018-8026
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mail-archives.apache.org/mod_mbox/lucene-solr-user/201807.mbox/%3C0cdc01d413b7%24f97ba580%24ec72f080%24%40apache.org%3Ehttps://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/SOLR-12450
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
