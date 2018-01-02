Apache Solr XEE and RCE Vulnerability (SOLR-11477) - Windows CVE-2017-12629
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://lucene.472066.n3.nabble.com/Re-Several-critical-vulnerabilities-discovered-in-Apache-Solr-XXE-amp-RCE-td4358308.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/101261https://marc.info/?l=apache-announce&m=150786685013286https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/SOLR-11477https://lucene.apache.org/solr/5_5_5/changes/Changes.html#v5.5.5.bug_fixeshttps://lucene.apache.org/solr/6_6_2/changes/Changes.html#v6.6.2.bug_fixeshttps://lucene.apache.org/solr/7_1_0/changes/Changes.html#v7.1.0.bug_fixes
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
