Apache Struts 1.x - 1.3.10 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2016-1181CVE-2016-1182CVE-2015-0899
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN03188560/index.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/91068http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/91067http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/74423http://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN65044642/index.htmlhttp://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN86448949/index.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.