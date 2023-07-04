Apache Struts <2.3.1.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2012-0394
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.pwntester.com/blog/2014/01/21/struts-2-devmode-an-ognl-backdoor/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/31434https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2012-0394http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/18329https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2012-0394
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 8, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.