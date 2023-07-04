Apache Struts <=2.5.20 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-0230
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-0230https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-059https://www.tenable.com/blog/cve-2019-0230-apache-struts-potential-remote-code-execution-vulnerabilityhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/160108/Apache-Struts-2.5.20-Double-OGNL-Evaluation.htmlhttps://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/ww/s2-059
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 14, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
