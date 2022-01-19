Apache Struts 2.5.x < 2.5.28.1 Log4j RCE Vulnerability CVE-2021-45046
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://struts.apache.org/announce-2021#a20211217https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-jfh8-c2jp-5v3qhttps://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/12/10/1https://www.lunasec.io/docs/blog/log4j-zero-day/https://www.lunasec.io/docs/blog/log4j-zero-day-update-on-cve-2021-45046/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.