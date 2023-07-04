Apache Struts - Multiple Open Redirection Vulnerabilities CVE-2013-2248
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/38666https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2013-2248https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-017http://struts.apache.org/release/2.3.x/docs/s2-017.htmlhttp://www.fujitsu.com/global/support/software/security/products-f/interstage-bpm-analytics-201301e.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 20, 2013
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
